Lawsuit claims Rochester police beat suspect

Lawsuit claims Rochester police beat suspect

Complaint says city officials ignore misconduct

By: Bennett Loudon August 9, 2017 0

A Rochester man has filed a $1 million federal lawsuit against the city of Rochester, the Police Department and a group of police officers, claiming he was beaten by officers when he was arrested. Travis Welch, 34, claims that he was walking across Child Street near Jay Street about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2016, when ...

