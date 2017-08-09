Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 1, 2017

Mortgages filed August 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 1, 2017                   121   Brighton EHINDERO, CONSTANCE & EHINDERO, HENRY I Property Address: 25 BEEKMAN PL, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3331 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,100.00   Brockport FURNESS, SANDRA L Property Address: 8 STAG CREEK TRL, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9485 Lender: ONTARIO SHORES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $195,000.00 GOSSLING, EDWARD M & GOSSLING, RHEA Property Address: 4925 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9625 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $18,500.00   East ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo