Trump has escaped Washington, but don’t call it a vacation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump would like to interrupt his vacation to deliver the following message: Don't call this a vacation. The president has decamped from Washington to his private golf club in central New Jersey. But he has repeatedly pushed back on the idea that this is a relaxing August getaway, posting on ...