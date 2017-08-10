Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 11, 2017

Court Calendars for August 11, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2017 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Brian Buxton v Dennis Green, 1594 N Goodman St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Maison Properties Inc v Carla Williams, 32 Tracy St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Curtis Amesbury Jr v Raymond Walls, 14 Dana St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—CB Main LLC v Brandi Starks, 731 E Main St – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Lake ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo