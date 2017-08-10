Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed August 2, 2017

Deeds filed August 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 2, 2017                   82   Brighton RESSLER, DARREN A et ano to VOLOSHIN, ILYA  et ano Property Address: 2700 EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11898  Page: 663 Tax Account: 122.20-3-28 Full Sale Price: $665,000     ; AGRAWAL, ANNE  et ano to BLUMKIN, JOSHUA K et ano Property Address: 230 EDGEMOOR ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11898  Page: 649 Tax Account: 137.07-1-64 Full Sale Price: $268,000     ; CHERVIN, LEONID  to ...

