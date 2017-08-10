Downstate Senator resigning over ‘special interests’

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Karen Matthews August 10, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A Democratic state senator who represents parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn said Wednesday that he is resigning because "a sliver of heavily invested special interests" wields too much power in Albany. Sen. Daniel Squadron announced his resignation in an op-ed piece in the Daily News. He said Democrats have repeatedly been denied control ...

