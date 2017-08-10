Fired Googler faces headwinds making legal case he’s the victim

Don't Miss
By: Bloomberg JOSH EIDELSON and JORDYN HOLMAN August 10, 2017 0

The engineer fired by Google after he blasted the company's diversity policies can try to argue he was unfairly dismissed, but legal experts say he may not get far in court. James Damore said Monday he was "exploring all possible legal remedies" after the internet giant terminated him over his 3,000-word manifesto blasting Google's "left bias" ...

