Five men charged with defrauding Xerox of $25 million

Five Florida men have been arrested on charges that they scammed Xerox Corp. out of $25 million. Robert Lee Fisher, Bryan Day, Jason Haynes, Kyle Haynes, and David Haynes, all of Daytona Beach, are charged by criminal complaint with mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy, according to ...