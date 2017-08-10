Fourth Department – Collective bargaining agreement: Matter of County of Monroe

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Collective bargaining agreement Grievance and arbitration – Exclusion clause Matter of County of Monroe CA 16-01723 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding pursuant to Article 75 seeking a permanent stay of arbitration. The respondent filed a grievance on behalf of retired former employees of the ...

