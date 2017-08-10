Don't Miss
Fourth Department – In rem foreclosure proceedings: County of Seneca v. Maxim Development Group

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department In rem foreclosure proceedings Notice – Substantial compliance County of Seneca v. Maxim Development Group CA 16-01845 Appealed from Supreme Court, Seneca County Background: In this in rem tax foreclosure proceeding, the respondent property owner appealed from an order denying its motion to vacate a judgment of foreclosure entered upon default. Ruling: ...

