Keeping Your Balance: Reducing estate taxes for family farms

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In my experience working with owners of family farm operations, one of their biggest concerns is transferring ownership in the family business in a tax-efficient manner that will minimize any potential estate and income taxes. As the majority of a family farm’s wealth is generally tied up in land and equipment or needed for working ...