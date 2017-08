Kevin Brzezinski, Esq. merged his own practice, Brzezinski Law, with Block, Longo and LaMarca P.C. and became a named partner. He is now managing partner of their Rochester-based office. Block, Longo, LaMarca & Brzezinski P.C. will now have offices in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse.

