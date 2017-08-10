Don't Miss
Mortgages filed August 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 2, 2017                   81   Brighton VOLOSHIN, ILYA & VOLOSHIN, ISANNA Property Address: 2700 EAST AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3117 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $108,000.00 VOLOSHIN, ILYA & VOLOSHIN, ISANNA Property Address: 2700 EAST AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3117 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $424,000.00   Brockport HUPP MOTORS BUILDING LLC Property Address: 92 MAIN ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1908 Lender: VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT URBAN ...

