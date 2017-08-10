NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney misconduct: Opinion 17-07

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney misconduct Real estate agent misconduct Opinion 17-07 Background: The inquiring judge seeks clarification with regard to his disciplinary obligations concerning two individuals. The first is a real estate agent who forged the judge’s name on a letter of reference, mentioning the judge’s judicial status and submitted the letter to a ...