Private San Francisco street bought after taxes went unpaid

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Can you buy a city street? Is that even possible? Residents on Presidio Terrace, the oval-shaped privately owned street commonly known as one of the most exclusive communities in San Francisco, learned the answer the hard way. Tina Lam and Michael Cheng of San Jose said that in 2015 they were looking at parcels being auctioned online ...