Second Circuit – Securities class action: Stadnik v. Vivint Solar, Inc., et al.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Securities class action Misrepresentation – Extreme departure test – IPO Stadnik v. Vivint Solar, Inc., et al. 16-55-cv Judges Walker, Cabranes, and Lohier Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment that dismissed his securities class action complaint that arose out of a public offering for shares in a residential solar energy unit ...