State Bar: Avvo marketing fee violates rule

The New York State Bar Association’s Committee on Professional Ethics has issued an opinion saying the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit client referrals for a fee paid to companies such as Avvo Legal Services. The Committee also issued a second opinion on Tuesday that explains how attorneys can get client referrals for a fee within ...