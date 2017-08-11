Bob Charboneau | Dixon Schwabl

In his new position, Charboneau is responsible for managing and overseeing the production team, as well as providing innovative production solutions, support, leadership and training to team members. He will also communicate and support agency vision as it extends to the production team and departmental roles.

Charboneau has been with Dixon Schwabl for nearly 12 years, joining the team in 2004 as production manager. He earned his bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Outside of the office, Charboneau is active in his community, serving as vice president for the Rochester Advertising Federation and actively participating in Habitat for Humanity. He resides in Rochester with his wife, Katie, and their two children.

