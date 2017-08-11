Corporations are cracking down on free speech inside the office – and out

When Google fired James Damore last week for circulating a bizarre and offensive attack on their diversity practices, free speech advocates rushed to his defense, accusing the company of curtailing his right to free speech. The trouble was that he'd written his memo and sent it to colleagues, imperiling his ability to have a healthy ...