Court Calendars for August 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2017 0

City Court HON. ELLEN YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Larry L Bedgood v Claireesa Simmons, 65 Denver St – Allen & O’Brien 2—Jon Knapp v Shauntee Manning West, 286 Clay Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Brian Buxton v Danielle Baker & Jason Singletary, 1594 N Goodman St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Marcus Franz v Iesha McCall, 66 Ravine Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 5—Equity ...

