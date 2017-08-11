Court of Appeals – Youthful offender status: People v. Minemier

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Youthful offender status Presentence investigation report – Disclosure People v. Minemier No. 81 Judge Stein Background: The defendant was indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault. He was 19 years old at the time. He pleaded guilty and, at sentencing, requested youthful offender status. The defendant also requested disclosure of any statements that were ...