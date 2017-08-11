Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Youthful offender status: People v. Minemier

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Youthful offender status Presentence investigation report – Disclosure People v. Minemier No. 81 Judge Stein Background: The defendant was indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault. He was 19 years old at the time. He pleaded guilty and, at sentencing, requested youthful offender status. The defendant also requested disclosure of any statements that were ...

