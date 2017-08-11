Investigator in Trump tax return case taken into custody

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump's tax returns before last year's U.S. presidential election has been arrested for violating conditions of his pretrial release, prosecutors said. Jordan Hamlett, 32, committed "numerous violations," including hacking into email and social media accounts of a man at the request ...