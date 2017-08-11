Don't Miss
Home / News / Investigator in Trump tax return case taken into custody

Investigator in Trump tax return case taken into custody

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and JEFF MARTIN August 11, 2017 0

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump's tax returns before last year's U.S. presidential election has been arrested for violating conditions of his pretrial release, prosecutors said. Jordan Hamlett, 32, committed "numerous violations," including hacking into email and social media accounts of a man at the request ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo