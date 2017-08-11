Judge orders writer of NY Times’ Palin editorial to testify

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday ordered the writer of an editorial in The New York Times that mentioned former vice presidential nominee and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to testify next week so he can decide whether her defamation lawsuit can proceed. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff set an Aug. 16 hearing. New ...