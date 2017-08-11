Judge orders writer of NY Times’ Palin editorial to testify

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister August 11, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday ordered the writer of an editorial in The New York Times that mentioned former vice presidential nominee and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to testify next week so he can decide whether her defamation lawsuit can proceed. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff set an Aug. 16 hearing. New ...

