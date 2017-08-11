Kevin Kelly now in charge of Buffalo HSI office

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Kevin Kelly has been named the new special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) office based in Buffalo by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Kelly, a 29-year veteran of federal law enforcement, supervises a group of special agents responsible for investigative work across 48 counties in central, western and northern New York. HSI special agents ...