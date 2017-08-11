Don't Miss
Kevin Kelly now in charge of Buffalo HSI office

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2017 0

Kevin Kelly has been named the new special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) office based in Buffalo by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Kelly, a 29-year veteran of federal law enforcement, supervises a group of special agents responsible for investigative work across 48 counties in central, western and northern New York. HSI special agents ...

