Local connection in potential class-action case

A local couple might serve as class representatives in a proposed multi-million-dollar class-action suit against Weyerhaeuser Co. for joists containing dangerous levels of formaldehyde. Kristen and Jeffrey Koppers have not been able to move into the new home they purchased in Honeoye Falls in July because it contains the joists, according to the 30-page complaint filed ...