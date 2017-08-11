Michaela Stone | Dixon Schwabl

In her new position, Stone will lead the development of traditional media strategy for key accounts by providing research, budget management, planning, buying and media strategy to meet clients’ goals and objectives. In addition, she will be responsible for supporting the development of talent on the media team.

Stone has nearly 15 years of experience in the advertising industry, previously working with a variety of agencies, including Partners + Napier, Butler/Till and Jay Advertising. She joined the Dixon Schwabl team in 2013 as media planner/buyer and most recently served as media supervisor. Stone received her Bachelor of Science in broadcast communications from The College at Brockport. She resides in Webster with her husband, Mark.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.