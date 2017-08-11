Michelle Diehl | Dixon Schwabl

As account supervisor, Diehl is responsible for managing all aspects of client work, including providing recommendations and strategy, coordinating the day-to-day needs of projects and ensuring projects are completed efficiently and strategically. She will work with client and internal teams to develop and execute integrated programs to address and achieve client goals.

Diehl has more than seven years of marketing and advertising experience, serving as senior account executive at Roberts Communications and marketing associate at Kessler Restaurants before coming to Dixon Schwabl in 2015. She earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Siena College and resides in Rochester.

