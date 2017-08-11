Roger Haskins | Dixon Schwabl

In his new role, Haskins will be responsible for guiding clients through the early stages of web and other digital projects to ensure the end results meet their needs. In addition, he will determine new opportunities to leverage innovative technology to gain efficiencies and develop additional revenue streams.

Haskins has nearly 20 years of experience in the marketing field, most recently as digital strategist. He received his Master of Business Administration with a dual concentration in marketing/sales and finance from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2009. Outside of the office, Haskins is active in his community, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and Eastside Church. He resides in Fairport with his wife, Jennifer, and their two children, Ellah and Maggie.

