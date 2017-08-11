Don't Miss
Scaramucci, magazine at odds over his profanity-laced call

By: The Associated Press August 11, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Scaramucci says his profanity-laced phone call that preceded his ouster as White House communications director was recorded without his permission. But a representative for The New Yorker on Thursday notes that reporter Ryan Lizza wasn't required by law to get Scaramucci's consent to record the conversation. Federal law permits taping telephone conversations ...

