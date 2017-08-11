Tyler Chauncey | Dixon Schwabl

As account executive, Chauncey will be responsible for supporting the account management team in the planning and execution phases of marketing communication programs. He came to the Dixon Schwabl team in 2015 as an account service intern and joined the team full-time in 2016 as account coordinator.

Chauncey received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from SUNY Geneseo. He resides in Rochester.

