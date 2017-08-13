Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2017

Deeds   Recorded August 3, 2017                   86   Brighton HASSETT, DONALD R to DONALD R HASSETT REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 9 2017 et ano Property Address: 120 LANTERN LANE, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11899  Page: 563 Tax Account: 148.12-3-41 Full Sale Price: $1 BILLER, RITA  to FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Property Address: 33 REMINGTON PARKWAY, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11899  Page: 373 Tax Account: 147.16-2-4 Full Sale Price: $1 A&W ...

