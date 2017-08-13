Doing Business As for August 3, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 13, 2017 0

Doing Business As A person or legal entity is engaged in doing business under a particular name and has filed a form at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to register the name of the business.   FINANCIALLY FIT BOSS 250 MILLS ST, ROCHESTER NY 14614 Principal: SIMMONS, RUTH 29 HOLLYWOOD ST, ROCHESTER NY 14615 FORESTRIDGE DESIGNS 219 WEST AVENUE, SUITE 2, EAST ROCHESTER ...

