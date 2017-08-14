Christine F. Redfield | Tully Rinckey PLLC

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2017 0

Christine F. Redfield has joined the Rochester office of Tully Rinckey PLLC as a senior associate. Redfield is a family and matrimonial attorney who focuses her practice on divorce and child custody cases, as well as all Family Court matters including child support, domestic violence and adoptions, plus estate matters and real estate. She previously worked as ...

