IP Frontiers: Risks associated with user-generated content and design on e-commerce sites: A trap for the unwary—Part I

The surge of user-generated e-commerce and social media platforms has provided individuals—regardless of location, experience or financial status—the power to become a commercial artist, author, designer, musician or photographer. For emerging entrepreneurs, traditional barriers to entry have been removed by e-commerce websites such as Zazzle, CafePress, Threadless and Etsy. For many of these sites, all the ...