Paul Adams | StoneBridge Business Partners

By: Nicole Sheldon August 14, 2017 0

Paul Adams has been named a director of StoneBridge Business Partners. Paul has been with the firm for 16 years, starting in 1985 when it was Eldredge, Fox and Porretti, CPAs. He has experience providing assurance, litigation support and forensic accounting services to public and private companies. He has worked in the fields of public accounting ...

