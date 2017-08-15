Don't Miss
Home / News / Arizona man pleads guilty to drug charges

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2017 0

An Arizona man who admitted to drug charges was sentenced to nine years in prison by Senior U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny. Shane Grafman, 33, of Phoenix, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five kilograms or more of cocaine and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, and money ...

