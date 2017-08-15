Canadian man arrested for trying to ship snakes in the mail

A Canadian man was arrested on charges that he tried to seven live ball pythons and three live albino western hog-nosed snakes from the United States in the mail. Chaoyi Le, 28, of Mississauga, Ontario, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. On Feb. 28, 2014, Le had an encounter with U.S. Fish and Wildlife ...