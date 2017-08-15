Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Juror discharge: People v. Spencer

Court of Appeals – Juror discharge: People v. Spencer

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Juror discharge Buford inquiry – Unequivocal statement from juror People v. Spencer No. 76 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue on appeal is whether the court erred, after its inquiry pursuant to People v. Buford, 69 N.Y.2d 290 (1987), in failing to discharge a sworn juror who, on the fourth day of deliberations, repeatedly stated that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo