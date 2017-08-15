Court of Appeals – Juror discharge: People v. Spencer

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Juror discharge Buford inquiry – Unequivocal statement from juror People v. Spencer No. 76 Judge DiFiore Background: At issue on appeal is whether the court erred, after its inquiry pursuant to People v. Buford, 69 N.Y.2d 290 (1987), in failing to discharge a sworn juror who, on the fourth day of deliberations, repeatedly stated that ...