Don't Miss
Home / Law / Firm battles order for data on protesters

Firm battles order for data on protesters

By: The Washington Post ELLEN NAKASHIMA August 15, 2017 0

A Los Angeles-based tech company is resisting a federal demand for more than 1.3 million IP addresses to identify visitors to a website set up to coordinate protests on Inauguration Day — a request whose breadth the company says violates the Constitution. "What we have is a sweeping request for every single file we have" in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo