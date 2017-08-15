Fourth Department – First Amendment: Forcucci v. Board of Education of Hamburg Central School

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department First Amendment Right of access – Historically open to the public – Education Law Forcucci v. Board of Education of Hamburg Central School CA 16-01508 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff, a former member of the defendant board, commenced an action after the defendant sought the plaintiff’s removal ...