Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Multi-vehicle accident: Guzek v. B&L Wholesale Supply, Inc.

Fourth Department – Multi-vehicle accident: Guzek v. B&L Wholesale Supply, Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Multi-vehicle accident Emergency doctrine – Testimony of vehicle speed – Weight of evidence Guzek v. B&L Wholesale Supply, Inc. CA 16-00453 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action after sustaining injuries in a multi-vehicle collision. He appealed from the denial of his post-trial motion seeking to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo