Fourth Department – Multi-vehicle accident: Guzek v. B&L Wholesale Supply, Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Multi-vehicle accident Emergency doctrine – Testimony of vehicle speed – Weight of evidence Guzek v. B&L Wholesale Supply, Inc. CA 16-00453 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action after sustaining injuries in a multi-vehicle collision. He appealed from the denial of his post-trial motion seeking to ...