Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 7, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for August 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   BURROWS, WESLEY 33 SHERATON DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14616 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: $45,912.94            ] OMALLEY, WILLIAM 1218 LAKE ROAD, WEBSTER, NY 14580 Favor: ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM Attorney: HARRIS BEACH ...

