Kelli Daniels has been named an associate in EFPR Solutions’ Outsource division. She went to Panhandle State University in Goodwell, O.K. and graduated with a B.A. in psychology. She has previous experience in accounts payable, accounts receivable, manufacturing, inventory, cost accounting, reconciliations and monthly reporting.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.