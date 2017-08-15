Money Management: The first and most important step of investing

The creation of an Investment Policy Statement (IPS) is the most important step to take in creating a disciplined investment plan. Whether you’re a large corporation forecasting a pension’s needs, foundation/endowment looking for perpetual funding and sustainable growth, or an individual planning for retirement, an IPS creates a blueprint or a framework for your investment ...