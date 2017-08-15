Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 7, 2017

Mortgages filed August 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 7, 2017                   124   Brighton TICKLE, ERICA B & TICKLE, SCOTT S Property Address: 2801 EAST AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3515 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $405,000.00   Brockport CANHAM, BARBARA A & CANHAM, DANIEL R Property Address: 4895 REDMAN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9612 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $102,618.00   Churchville BOETCHER, KATHLEEN A Property Address: 266 GREENWAY BLVD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9218 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo