Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – First-degree relative: Opinion 17-41

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – First-degree relative: Opinion 17-41

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics First-degree relative Police adviser Opinion 17-41 Background: A judge whose first-degree relative is a law adviser to a local police department asks if he may preside in cases involving the department. The advisor has no direct contact with the investigatory functions of the police department, or any of its work in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo