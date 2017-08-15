NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – First-degree relative: Opinion 17-41

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics First-degree relative Police adviser Opinion 17-41 Background: A judge whose first-degree relative is a law adviser to a local police department asks if he may preside in cases involving the department. The advisor has no direct contact with the investigatory functions of the police department, or any of its work in ...