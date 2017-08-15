Don't Miss
Postal worker admits stealing from the mail

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2017 0

Percy Jackson, 29, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee before U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. In the spring of 2017, while working as a mail processing clerk at the United States Postal Service Buffalo Processing & Distribution Center, Jackson opened envelopes and removed gift cards and cash totaling ...

