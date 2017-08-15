Ryan Welch | LaBella Associates PC

Ryan Welch has joined the Environmental Division of LaBella Associates PC as the environmental due diligence technical manager based in LaBella’s Buffalo office. Welch will be responsible for providing quality control of Phase I reports and mentoring environmental analysts in LaBella’s Phase I Environmental Site Assessment program. Ryan has six years of experience providing environmental due diligence services for a variety of clients and was previously the manager of environmental due diligence at RJS Environmental Inc. He resides in Buffalo.

