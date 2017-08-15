Don't Miss
Town justice accused of misconduct resigns

By: Daily Record Staff August 15, 2017 0

James D. LaPiana, a town and village justice in Mount Morris, has resigned under suspicion for alleged judicial misconduct. LaPiana, who was under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct,  has resigned from office effective Aug. 31, and has agreed never to seek or accept judicial office. Commission accepted the stipulation closed the investigation. The Commission was ...

