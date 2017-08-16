Advocate’s View: Assessing the transfer of risk and payments in personal injury and property damage claims

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In construction disputes or other personal injury or property damage matters, counsel is often asked if the payment of alleged damages can be passed along to another entity or person. The typical legal avenues for passing along risk are contribution, indemnification and procuring of insurance clauses within contracts. “Contribution is available where two or more tortfeasors ...