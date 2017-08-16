Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Advocate's View / Advocate’s View: Assessing the transfer of risk and payments in personal injury and property damage claims

Advocate’s View: Assessing the transfer of risk and payments in personal injury and property damage claims

By: Laurie A. Giordano-Vahey August 16, 2017 0

In construction disputes or other personal injury or property damage matters, counsel is often asked if the payment of alleged damages can be passed along to another entity or person. The typical legal avenues for passing along risk are contribution, indemnification and procuring of insurance clauses within contracts. “Contribution is available where two or more tortfeasors ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo